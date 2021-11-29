ECI organises training program for Bangladesh poll officials

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The training and capacity building arm of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is organizing a 2-week Capacity Development Program for officials of the Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) from November 29 to December 10, ECI said on Monday.

This is a part of the Strengthening and Capacity Development of the Election Commission Secretariat project of the Bangladesh Election Commission and was planned after in-person discussions with officials from BEC, the ECI said in a release.

It was earlier planned to be conducted in March-April 2020. However, was postponed due to the covid pandemic. India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), received a request again to conduct this course for 2 batches, ECI said.



The first twenty-five-member delegation comprises District election officers, deputy director and other mid-level officials from BEC.

"The study tour aims to familiarize the participants with best practices for better management of elections, particularly in voter registration, voter education, campaigns, conduct of poll, counting of votes and declaration of results. The delegation would also be sharing their country practices on various themes of election management. The second batch is scheduled to be trained from 20th - 31st December 2021," the release said.

This is the second in-person course after the covid pandemic. Last week IIIDEM hosted a nine-member delegation from Sri Lanka and India from November 22 to 26 for a Capacity Development program on Voter Registration. The course was conducted by the support of BIMSTEC Secretariat, Dhaka in association with BIMSTEC Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

According to the release, IIIDEM has prepared comprehensive programs that are designed and tailored according to the needs and expectations of the participants with a hope that the learning outcomes of the programs would prove to be fruitful for participants in the electoral practices of their election management body.

IIIDEM will also be hosting the third in-person training program post Covid pandemic for officials of National Electoral Commission, Sierra Leone from November 30 to December 7, it added. (ANI)

