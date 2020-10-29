Efforts to assist Afghanistan through Chabahar port appreciated by US: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that India's efforts to assist Afghanistan through the Chabahar port were appreciated by the United States during the recently concluded 2+2 Ministerial dialogue.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, Srivastava said: "Our development assistance and multi-modal connectivity infrastructure and trade linkages that have been built and our efforts in this regard through our development assistance to Afghanistan to sustain the growth and development there over the long term was something which was appreciated by the US side."

The MEA Spokesperson was replying to a question -- whether the US had given a green signal to the developments on Chabahar port in Iran.



In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.

The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman.

The United States has provided a "narrow exemption" to India from sanctions on the Chabahar project in Iran as it plays a vital role in transporting India's humanitarian supplies to war-torn Afghanistan. (ANI)

