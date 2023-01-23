Egyptian Army contingent to march in India's Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will march in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade.

The Egyptian military contingent on Monday organized a dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavaya Path in Delhi.

This time, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is due to arrive in New Delhi on January 24.

"This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "The forthcoming visit of President Sisi is expected to further strengthen and deepen the time-tested partnership between India and Egypt."

Notably, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. Egypt has also been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's G20 Presidency.



Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 25. President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary the same evening.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, the Egyptian President will also interact with the Indian Business community at a business event.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will hold a meeting with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi previously visited India in October 2015 to participate in the 3rd India Africa Forum Summit. He also travelled to India on a state visit in September 2016.

The MEA in the press release stated, "India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilizational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties."

"The multifaceted relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence & security and convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries work closely at multilateral and international platforms," the MEA said in its release. (ANI)

