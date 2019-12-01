Eight including newborn killed in airstrike in Afghanistan's Khost province

Khost [Afghanistan], Dec 01 (Sputnik/ANI): At least eight people, including a newborn, were killed after an airstrike was carried out on a car in Afghanistan's Khost province, a resident of Ali Shir district told Sputnik on Saturday.

The attack is believed to have been launched by foreign forces on Friday night when a family was bringing home a woman who had recently given birth at a hospital, Shah Mohammed said.

"The dead included two women belonging to one family, two children, one was a newborn, the father of the children and a villager," the resident said.

The spokesman for the Khost governor, Taleb Mangal, confirmed that a car had recently come under attack in the area but said that an investigation was underway to identify the casualties. (Sputnik/ANI)

