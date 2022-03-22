Eight killed in road crash in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], March 22 (ANI): Eight people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Xinhua reported citing the head of provincial traffic police directorate Jawad Shirzad as saying on Tuesday.



The accident took place when the two vehicles hit head-on along a ring road in Police District 6 of provincial capital Jalalabad city on Monday evening, Shirzad told Xinhua.

The dead include four women, a child and three men, including the drivers of the cars, according to the official.

Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

