Kabul [Afghanistan], July 3 (ANI): At least eight people were injured on Saturday when unidentified attackers threw a hand grenade on a religious school in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, local media reported.

The grenade explosion targeted an Islamic religious school called Zunoorain Usman, leaving eight people injured.

The injured were sent to the nearby hospital, according to the security officials. One of them reportedly has a critical health condition.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, Islamic State terrorists are present and active in the country and primarily in the East. And often, these state terrorists target Taliban forces and religious minorities, according to Khaama Press.

The attack on the religious school in the eastern region of Afghanistan came at a time when religious scholars from across the country assembled in Kabul for the Taliban's 3-day grand gathering which concluded today.



Meanwhile, the participants of the jirga, or grand assembly, are expected to announce their decisions on a series of issues including reopening schools for girls from grade 7 to grade 12, the type of government, the national flag and the national anthem.

Several civilians were killed and injured in Nangarhar when a bomb blast took place the previous week. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head and the target of the blast was the head of the district health department.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

The call for recognizing the Taliban comes as no country has yet come forward and the country is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis with over half of the population in need of assistance and eight million more starving.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition are time and again being reminded that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and condemnation of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

