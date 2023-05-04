Eight school teachers killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): Eight teachers of the same school were killed in two separate incidents in Upper Kurram Tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

At least seven teachers were killed in Upper Kurram Tehsil. According to local police, unidentified gunmen shot the teachers in the staffroom of Government High School Tari Mangal, as per the news report. All the teachers were present in the building and were carrying out their exam duties at the time of the incident. The authorities have imposed emergency in all the hospitals in the region.

In another incident in the Parachinar region of Upper Kurram, a teacher was killed while he was travelling in a car on Shalozan Road. The incident took the total number of teachers killed in a day to eight. According to the police, the teacher, Mohammad Sharif, who was killed inside the car, belonged to the same school.

After the incident, the ongoing matriculation exams, which began on April 28, were postponed until further notice. The police have launched a search for the killers. However, the police have not been able to track the killers so far, Geo News reported.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi condemned the killing of teachers and expressed grief over the two incidents, Geo News reported.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he expressed hope that the suspect will be punished soon according to the law.

Former Pakistan President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the killing of teachers. He said the criminals involved in the killing of teachers should be brought to justice.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the secretariat of the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party posted, "Former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the killing of 7 teachers in Parachinar Killing of teachers during duty is terrorism, Asif Ali Zardari Criminals involved in the killing of teachers should be brought to justice, Asif Ali Zardari Asif Ali Zardari's prayer for the forgiveness of the slain teachers and high ranks Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the slain teachers." (ANI)