Eighth United States Forces Korea member tests positive for COVID-19

Seoul [South Korea], Mar 9 (ANI): A construction worker contracted by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) has tested positive for coronavirus related illness COVID-19, making this the eighth USFK-related patient.

The worker is a South Korean and has been isolated at his off-base residence and is under the supervision of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

"KCDC and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed," Said USFK in a release.

According to CNN, the construction worker was the eighth member of the USFK to test positive.

Earlier seven other members including an American soldier and his spouse were tested positive.

South Korea has reported more than 7,400 cases and 53 deaths. South Korean authorities have also reported a decline in the number of new cases reported.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illnesses from a simple cold to more severe respiratory illness. Coronavirus is zoonotic viruses that spread from animals to humans.

The common symptoms of the infection are fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

The deadly virus, which originated from Wuhan, has infected 110,337 people in more than 90 countries in just about three months. Nearly 4,000 people have died of the virus so far. (ANI)