Election schedule for Nepal President, Vice-President made public

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 30 (ANI): After deciding to hold the election for the third President on March 9, Nepal's Election Commission has published the schedule for the election of the head of state and the deputy.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Election Commission had announced that the Election for President would be held on March 9. Hours later, the electoral body announced the dates for Vice President which are slated to be held on March 17.

"We were planning to hold the voting for both the posts in all the seven provinces but it wasn't successful so the voting would be held in Kathmandu itself," Spokesperson for the Election Commission, Shaligram Paudel told ANI.

As per the election schedule made public by EC, the list of voters for the Presidential Election would be published on February 22, 2023, while two day time has been allocated to lodge complaints over the name.

On February 23 and 24, the EC will investigate the complaints and protest notices. Later in the afternoon hours of February 24, the final electoral roll will be published.

As per the Election Commission, nominations for the Presidential post need to be filed on February 25 and the list of candidates will be published on the same day. The following day has been allocated to lodge complaints and objections over the candidacy while an investigation would be made on the complaints later.

The electoral body has planned to publish the final list of candidates on 27th February. On February 28, the candidates can withdraw their names from the fray and a final list of candidatures would be published on the 28th itself.



Whereas, the Spokesperson of the Commission confirmed the voting would take place on March 9, 2023.

Following Presidential Election, Nepal is set to elect its Vice President. The Election Commission has slated March 17, 2023, to hold the election for Vice President.

Nominations for the election will be filed on March 11 followed by a day to lodge a complaint or protest against the candidature. The final list of candidates also will be published on March 12 itself.

Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is due to retire on March 13. Her successor is elected four days in advance. The Nepal Vice President's election is due to be held one day before incumbent Nanda Bahadur Pun retires.

Nepal Constitution has a provision of electing the president and vice president through an electoral college consisting of members of both houses of the federal parliament and all seven provincial assemblies. The weights of votes of lawmakers of federal parliament and provincial assemblies are different.

Nepal which was announced as a republic nation in 2008 has got two presidents with Dr Rambaran Yadav as the first President and Bidhya Devi Bhandari, chairing President as the second and the first Female President of Nepal.

A total of 8 Hundred and 84 voters, 2 Hundred and 75 from the House of Representatives, 59 from the National Assembly and 5 Hundred 50 members from the Provincial council will vote to elect the new state and deputy state heads.

According to the office of the President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari is the second president of Nepal after the Himalayan nation adopted the democratic-republican system.

Bidya Devi Bhandari is the first female president to be elected by the parliament on October 28 2015 after the promulgation of the new constitution, according to the Nepal President's office. She was elected for her second term on 13 March 2018 after completing her first term. (ANI)

