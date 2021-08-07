Electrocution numbers escalate in Pakistan amid monsoon season

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 7 (ANI): The number of reported deaths from electric shock has swiftly increased amid the monsoon season in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

A major reason behind this is the power infrastructure and faulty indoor electrical systems in the country.

At least 814 deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last five years due to electrocution, the State of Industry reports 2019-2020 by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority informed.

These lives were lost because of faulty wiring, defective distribution systems, broken down wires, rickety infrastructure, impaired drainage systems and generally due to the public's reckless attitude towards managing electricity, as reported by Geo News.

In order to cope up with such problems, countries like India and Canada have either made separate electrical safety authorities or developed specialized divisions but Pakistan lacks such planning.



Pakistan also lacks regulations on the internet and DTH sector, the way in which the cable wires are spread, without any concern of safety causes fatalities, especially during torrential rains and storms.

Meanwhile, the opposition had also said that people in Pakistan have to face problems of electricity and gas load-shedding because of Imran Khan-led PTI government's "incompetence and greed for money."

PML-N President said the "never-ending problem" of electricity and gas load-shedding has been going on for the last few months, which is a sign of mismanagement on part of the government.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's energy crisis was deteriorating as the country is facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Due to the power crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load-shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

