Eleven miners rescued 2 weeks after explosion in Chinese gold mine

Shandong [China], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 11 miners have been rescued after 14 days of being trapped in a gold mine after an explosion in China's Shandong province, state media reported Sunday.

According to CGTN, one miner, who was previously unaccounted for, was found in isolation from the rest. He was rushed to hospital in "extremely weak" condition.



Another 10 were rescued from a depth of nearly 2,000 feet and were also sent to hospital care, the broadcaster reported. They had previously been contacted and have received supplements but a large amount of debris continues to hamper rescue efforts. Another two miners are expected to be rescued shortly.

One miner died on Wednesday due to severe head injuries, CGTN reported citing rescue officials.

The remaining 10 miners have not yet been contacted. They were at a deeper section of the mine at the time of the explosion, which officials say may take another two weeks to reach. (Sputnik/ANI)

