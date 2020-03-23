Embassy in Malaysia thanks FS Shringla, EAM Jaishankar for support to stranded Indians

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Mar 23 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Malaysia on Saturday thanked Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for aiding the stranded Indian nationals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by providing them with medicines and food supplies.

This comes at the backdrop of the Indian government's decision to suspend all international flights till 29th March to prevent imported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"@hcikl officials continue to help stranded Indians in transit at KLIA. Medicines and food supplied day & night. Tnx @MalaysiaMFA @MAS for support. @MEAIndia @HarshShringla @DrSJaishankar," Indian Embassy in Malaysia wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian embassy tweeted: "India Fights Coronavirus in applauding and expressing gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly round the clock to fight #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India."

Mridul Kumar, Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia, along with his family also thanked "corona warriors" in India and Malaysia.

"High Commissioner and family thanking Corona warriors in India and Malaysia," the embassy said. (ANI)