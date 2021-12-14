Embassy of Israel organises alumni meet for Indian delegations

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Embassy of Israel organised an alumni meeting for various Indian delegations that have gone to Israel over the years, in which Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was the guest of honour.

According to an official statement, the alumni meet began with a moment of silence and condolences to the people and Indian government following the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other military personnel.

Several alumni members came together to share their experiences in Israel and success stories, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon said, "We are proud to organise Indian delegations from different walks of life."

"Their visit to Israel leads to sharing of experiences, exchanging of expertise, networking and capacity building. They can also experience the similarities between our two nations. Israel and India are ancient civilizations with strong historical and cultural ties. The Indian delegates get an opportunity to witness this special bond while travelling across Israel," he said in the release.

Union Minister Smriti Irani extended her compliments to the Embassy of Israel for organising delegations from India to Israel.

"I extend my compliments to the Embassy of Israel for organising delegations from India to Israel. This brings the people from both countries closer to each other. I hope to visit Israel soon, not only to witness its innovation and technology but also to meet the people of Israel," she said in a statement.

Ever since Israel and India established full diplomatic relations in 1992, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organised various delegations from India that have gone to Israel.

Several journalists, government officials, businesspersons, researchers, students, agriculture experts, water experts, volunteers from NGOs, influencers have been part of these delegations, according to the statement.

They have travelled around Israel, met important personalities and visited places of cultural and historical significance. The purpose of these thematic delegations is to create a better understanding of Israel from a perspective that is relevant to each and every delegation, and to assist each delegate in creating personal relations and networks with key counterparts in Israel, the statement added.

The event took place on December 9 at Ojas Art Gallery, Mehrauli in the national capital. (ANI)