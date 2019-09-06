Enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds foundation of Indo-US partnership: Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds the foundation of Indo-US partnership, US Ambassador to New Delhi Kenneth I Juster remarked on Friday during a cultural diplomacy event organised in the embassy here.

The event was organised to mark the 230th anniversary of the US Department of state and the 225th anniversary of Washington's official presence in India, a release by US embassy read.

During the event, Justin welcomed Indian cultural enthusiasts to Roosevelt House, the chief diplomatic residence of the US, for a traditional Kuchipudi dance performance featuring Y Lalitha Sindhuri.

"The bonds between our countries have continued to grow stronger. Today, we cooperate on a broad range of issues," said Justin at the event. "However, as I have said, the foundation of our partnership is the enduring strength of our people-to-people ties. And that is what we are celebrating tonight.

A 2017-18 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellow at Barnard College in New York, Lalitha performed three dances. She was accompanied by vocalist Sri Dandibhotla Srinivasa Venkata Sastry, violinist KLN Murthy, flautist Sri VBS. Murali, and Mridangist M Chandra Kanth.

The U.S. Mission to India promotes cross-cultural exchanges and builds linkages between Indian and U.S. cultural and educational institutions.

Nearly 200,000 Indians are studying in US colleges and universities today and there are over 20,000 alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programs in India. (ANI)

