Energy Ministers of G20 countries to start two-day meeting on Sunday

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The energy ministers of the G20 states will gather virtually on Sunday for a two-day meeting, which will be devoted to the energy market stability amid low oil and gas prices and lacklustre demand.



The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud as Saudi Arabia holds the presidency in G20 this year. Salman will be joined by fellow G20 members such as Russia, the European Union, and the United States, among others. Countries outside the Group of Twenty and representatives from international organisations will also be in attendance.

Apart from energy market stability, the G20 ministers will discuss the promotion of sustainable energy systems through the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Platform and the advancing of access to energy and clean cooking for all.

On the second day of the meeting, the Saudi energy minister will also deliver a press conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

