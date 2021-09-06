Enormous expansion of Chinese capabilities will have major implications on Indo-Pacific: S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the rise of China and its enormous expansion will have major implications on Indo-Pacific on Monday.

While speaking virtually at the Australian National University's JG Crawford Oration 2021, he said, "Let's be clear, this is not just about the rise of another power, however, major. We have entered a new phase of international relations and the full impact of China's re-emergence will be felt more than those of major powers."



"Where the US, as an entrenched power, is understandably struggling is in respect of new manifestations of exerting influence and wielding power. It not only has the inherent vulnerabilities but also structural constraints while engaging in these contemporary forms of competition," Jaishankar added.

He also underlined that the expansion of China has global implications as it would be one of the factors to drive the globe.

"As we seek to discern outlines of what emerges next, there's no question that Indo-Pacific would be very much at its core. Even though Asia has been more dynamic than Europe in the last few decades, its regional architecture is far more conservative," Jaishankar added. (ANI)

