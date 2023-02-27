Enrollment in universities, educational centres dip by 70 pc in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 27, (ANI): The restrictions on female education are posing a negative impact on the universities in Afghanistan as the enrollment in educational centres declined by 70 per cent, said the union of universities and education centres, TOLOnews reported.

Mohammad Karim Nasiri, the media director of the union, stated that the tally of participants had witnessed a dip of 70 per cent.

Universities and other educational institutions' owners have expressed fear that they may have to close them if the current state of affairs persists, read a report of TOLOnews.

Shir Ali Zarifi, president of Dawat university said that it had damaged the university's activities because they used to receive income from two sources but now have only one source.

Mawlawi Mohammad Neda Nadim, Taliban-appointed interim minister for higher education, pledged support for the nation's educational system on Saturday during a religious event.



According to university professors, the country's declining university enrollment is primarily due to poverty and the country's ban on girls attending school past the sixth grade.

Fazal Hadi Wazin, a university instructor, argued that the Islamic Emirate should reopen its female-only universities, abandon its strict regulations, and permit its pupils to pursue higher education.

A university teacher, Sayed Jawad Sijadi said, "The return of students to universities and studies will increase if rules that can be trusted are implemented for the future."

According to data from the organisation, 40 universities will have to close if limits on girls' access to education are not eased.

Notably, Afghan women continue to grapple with education challenges due to Taliban-imposed bans. In reaction to this, a couple of days ago, a group of Afghan women announced the launch of Afghanistan's Women's Revolution in Kabul to fight for fundamental human and women rights in the country, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to one of the organizers, Donya Safi, the movement aimed to "protect the basic rights of citizens, particularly women, as access to basic rights is a serious requirement for the citizens." We started this campaign to fight the injustice and inequity against women, reported Amu TV, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

