Entries invited for Vietnamese eighth national external information service awards

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Vietnamese National External Information Service Awards are annually organised to recognise and honour outstanding authors, press works, and books in the external information sector.

The event is organised by the Steering Committee for External Information, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education in coordination with key press agencies including Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and other relevant units such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ministry of Information and Communications, according to the statement released by Vietnam embassy in India.

The purpose of this award is to affirm the important position and role of external information work in providing information on the domestic situation, the Party's guidelines and directions, the State's policies and laws, and Vietnam's stance on international and regional issues.

This event will also promote the image of the country, culture, history and people of Vietnam, enhancing the country's international position and prestige.

According to the statement, it also fights against false information and distorting statements about Vietnam in the fields of national sovereignty, nation, democracy and human rights.

The awards are to be presented to external information products like newspapers, digital newspapers, News websites, radio and television broadcasts, photos (including Press Photos and Landscape Photos); Books; Video clips and Initiatives, ideas and products related to external information services.

The Statement noted that the submissions can be done in Vietnamese language or in a foreign language. It further said that the submissions must have been broadcast via mass media and published in Vietnam or a foreign country from July 1 to June 30, 2022.



It is pertinent to mention that the works released before or after the above-mentioned time, there must be 2/3 of the time, the number of works published within the specified time.

The statement pointed out that the works which have already been honoured in other contests are eligible, but must clearly state the award, information about the specific award, the organizer and the contest date. And the work should be free from copyright dispute.

It further reads that the works ineligible for the awards include, a series of stories that are independent works of individual authors at different dates of publishing without a single name for the series; works pending assessment of competent agencies; photos manipulated using photo editing software; works with signs of violation of the provisions of the Copyright Law, the Intellectual Property Law and other legal provisions.

According to the statement, the Vietnamese people living in the country or abroad and foreigners have the right to send products that match the criteria of the Awards.

"Each author or group of authors can submit up to seven works/groups of journalistic works or external information products following the criteria of the Awards," the statement reads.

"Members of the Awards Council and the Finals Committee are not allowed to send products to participate in the Awards," the statement added.

If you are interested to submit your work, then you can mail it to office@vietnamembassydelhi.in

For more details, visit the website: http://vietnamembassydelhi.in/announcement-the-eighth-national-external-information-service-awards/ (ANI)

