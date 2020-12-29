Envoy Abhay Kumar meets UN resident coordinator for Madagascar, discusses drought situation

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 29 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Issa Sanogo, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations to Madagascar, during which they exchanged views on various issues of interest including the drought situation in the south of the island nation.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar had the pleasure of meeting today Dr. Issa Sanogo, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Flag of United Nations to Madagascar. They exchanged views on various issues of interest including the drought situation in South Madagascar," Indian mission tweeted on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Sanogo reaffirmed that they will work with the diplomatic community to accompany the stability and emergence of Madagascar



"A great honor meeting his Excellency Ambassador [?]@theabhayk of India today. Reaffirming that we will go places, working hand in hand with the diplomatic community to accompany the stability and emergence of Madagascar," he tweeted.

The southern part of Madagascar is facing drought from the last three years. The drought has wiped out harvests and hampered people access to food and COVID-19 compounded their suffering

Hunger is on the rise in southern Madagascar due to consecutive years of drought, affecting half the region's population, or 1.5 million people, and forcing most families to eat insects, the World Food Programme (WFP) had reported in November.

Early this month, Kumar met Madagascar Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva and express solidarity with the drought situation in the South of Madagascar.

The United States has recently announced a USD 100 million commitment to combat food insecurity in Madagascar. (ANI)

