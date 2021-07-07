Envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey presented credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the credentials from Ambassadors of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey in a virtual ceremony.

The envoys those presented credentials were: Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Romania Ambassador Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane; Kazakhstan ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev and Turkey ambassador Firat Sunel.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey on their appointment.



He said India enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all these countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

Kovind said India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our collective health and economic well-being.

As 'Pharmacy of the World', India has assisted several countries with the supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against the COVID-19.

The envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey conveyed good wishes on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India. (ANI)

