Espionage Case: Court rejects bail plea of Chinese national arrested under OSA

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court has rejected the bail petition of Miss Qing Shi, a Chinese National arrested by special cell of Delhi Police recently under the Official Secrets Act. She was arrested along with freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma and one other accused in the month of September.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat on November 12 while rejecting the bail said that "no ground is made out to grant bail to Qing Shi at this stage."

The court noted that, if accused Wing Shi is released on bail, she will not only try to flee from the country through land routes but may also attempt to indulge in similar offences.

The court in order also observed, "Furthermore, the other material which was recovered coupled with the preliminary electronic evidence collected by the investigating agency points towards involvement of accused in commission of offence".



Advocate Rana Ranjit Singh represented accused Wing Shi submits that she has been falsely implicated in the present case and is in JC since 27 September this year and was arrested on September 16.

He further submits that applicant is a highly qualified medical person and has completed her Masters in Medical and Surgical Nursing from Rufaida College of Nursing Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi during the year 2013-15 and went back to China and joined M/s Wuxi Bester Knitting Manufacturing and Trading Co. as a project manager for exploring the overseas market and export trade business in the year 2016-18.

He further submits that in September 2018 the applicant/accused came back to India on a business visa and joined M/S MZ Mall Pvt. Ltd. co. as a general manager, to assist medical tourism in India and help Chinese patient to get better and economical treatment in the Indian hospitals without the language barrier.

Delhi Police on September 14 had arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma on the allegations of passing sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Sharma with others accused are currently in police custody till 28th September. Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". (ANI)

