Established commission to bring reforms within military in northern Afghanistan, say Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday established a commission to purge the ranks and bring reforms within the military in northern Afghanistan.

The head of the corps in Mazar-e-Sharif, Attaullah Omari, said the commission has pledged to work on recognizing and punishing those who misuse the name of Islamic Emirate in the north, reported Tolo News.

Officials attended the conference held in the Balkh governor's office and said the commission will work to prevent infiltrators into the Islamic Emirate forces from Islamic State (Daesh).

In late 2014, Daesh first emerged in Afghanistan's Nangarhar. Its hardline goal remains the implementation of Sharia law and warned that whoever in the world went against Islam and the Quran will have to face the terror group's wrath.

Since August 15, Daesh has waged a deadly spate of suicide attacks and targeted bombings across multiple provinces and claimed dozens of lives. While some assaults have targeted the Taliban also.

Most of the recruits of the Daesh are believed to have defected from the Taliban branches in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, seeking an even more extreme interpretation of Islam with more international rather than domestic-centred goals of 'caliphate' control'.

The intensification of attacks carried out by the Daesh group has raised concerns among regional countries.



During India's UNSC presidency in August, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed. This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts.

At the conference, officials said those who are trying to defame the Islamic Emirate will soon be recognized, reported Tolo News.

"Let us take the first step, let us check these 500 forces, 'who are these forces and where were they in the past?'," said Attaullah Omari.

"The commission is formed [with representatives from] three military organizations, the provincial head of intelligence will lead the commission in every province because the purging is the duty of intelligence," said Shir Mohammad Sharif, the general director of borders at the Ministry of Interior.

"We want to purge the military ranks of corrupted people, the people who have bad backgrounds, and those who are aiming to defame the government," said Latifullah Hakimi, head of the commission.

The establishment of the commission comes as the residents of Mazar-e-Sharif recently complained that different groups identifying themselves as Islamic forces started house-to-house searches in the city.

The residents of Mazar-e-Sharif also claimed that targeted killings have increased in the city, saying at least ten civil society activists allegedly have been killed, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

