Estonia supports India's candidature for UNSC's non-permanent membership

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Wednesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and conveyed his country's support for India's candidature for the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021-22.

The two leaders met here on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020. They extensively discussed various issues of mutual interest for further deepening the partnership between India and Estonia, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The ministry said that Reinsalu's visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Estonia.

"Bilateral relations between India and Estonia are stable and cordial. Both countries share common values of democracy, freedom and pluralism," read the statement.

Speaking to ANI, Reinsalu termed his meeting with Jaishankar as "very marvellous." "Meeting was very marvellous. There is no political agenda because India and Estonia's political relation is cloudless," he said. (ANI)

