Estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen meets Pak former Finance Minister Dar amid ongoing political unrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, estranged leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen met Pakistan's former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar on Friday in London, local media reported.

Tareen and Dar discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the chief minister of Punjab, Geo News reported citing sources.

Tareen and Dar held talks for about two hours, said the sources. The PTI's leader's son, Ali Tareen, was also seen in the same hotel, where the two leaders met, around the time of the meeting.



The meeting comes two days after it was reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the centre, Geo News reported.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8.

The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion in Pakistan. (ANI)

