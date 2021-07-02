Ethnic groups stage protest in Paris against China's abusive policies on CCP centenary

Paris [France], July 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, anti-China and dissident groups including Tibetans, Uyghurs, the Falun Gong and Mongolians gathered in front of the French Foreign Ministry on Thursday to protest against the abusive policies of the Chinese regime.

During the demonstration, the protestors enacted street plays to depict how China was muzzling the voices of dissent and carrying out human rights abuses against the various ethnic groups, especially Uyghurs.



China has earned the ire of the international community for gross human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in an attempt to erase their cultural identity. Reportedly, over two million Uyghurs are detained in internment camps in Xinjiang, where they endure torture, indoctrination and other atrocities.

Meanwhile, in what is believed to be a historic decision, a Paris court has called for an investigation in "concealment of crimes against humanity" against clothing brands like Zara, Uniqlo and SMCP because their products are made through forced labour by Uyghurs.



The decision of the court was following a complaint filed by Uyghur Institute Europe, Sherpa and the Bourdon Law firm. The investigation will be carried out by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's office.



Earlier, the United States had announced a series of actions aimed against forced labour in China's Xinjiang. The Biden administration seeks to ensure that the US continues to remove goods made with forced labour from the supply chains through actions by the Department of Homeland Security's US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Department of Commerce, and the Department of Labor.

"These actions demonstrate our commitment to imposing additional costs on the People's Republic of China (PRC) for engaging in cruel and inhumane forced labour practices and ensuring that Beijing plays by the rules of fair trade as part of the rules-based international order. The United States believes that state-sponsored forced labour in Xinjiang is both an affront to human dignity and an example of the PRC's unfair economic practices," the White House said.



