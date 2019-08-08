EU asks India, Pak to hold dialogues to resolve disputes

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday asked India and Pakistan to hold dialogues for the peaceful settlements of bilateral disputes that have emerged in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led government.

In a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mogherini also said that the European Union has been keeping an eye on the situation in South Asia, reported Radio Pakistan.

Islamabad has announced to cut trade and downgrade diplomatic relations with India after New Delhi abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution. In addition, the country has asked India to withdraw its High Commission to Islamabad and also decided to not send its High Commissioner-designate to New Delhi.

Calling its steps in Jammu and Kashmir as an "entirely internal affair", India on Thursday rejected Pakistan's unilateral move to downgrade diplomatic ties and asked Islamabad to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved. (ANI)

