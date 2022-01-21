EU diplomatic mission resumed work in Afghanistan, claim Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 21 (ANI): The European Union diplomatic mission had resumed work in Afghanistan, the Taliban claimed on Wednesday evening and said that an understanding has been reached between the two sides following consecutive meetings.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Afghan Foreign Ministry of the Taliban government, said the EU in Afghanistan officially opened its embassy with a permanent presence in Kabul.

"Following consecutive meetings and reaching an understanding with EU representatives, @EUinAfghanistan officially opened its embassy with a permanent presence in Kabul & practically commenced operations," Balkhi tweeted.



"Apart from EUR220 million humanitarian aid, the EU announced EUR268 million additional assistance & set aside a portion for teachers' salaries, which we welcome," he added.

Earlier this week, The Taliban's prime minister called on Muslim nations to be the first to recognise the government that seized power in Afghanistan in August last year.

So far, the Taliban government has not been formally recognized by any country.

Back in September last year, the EU set five benchmarks for engagement with the Taliban government, among them, respect for human rights, in particular those of women and girls, and establishing an inclusive and representative government. (ANI)

