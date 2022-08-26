Europe is nervous, unhappy with Russian invasion of Ukraine: German envoy

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Soon after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann said that Europe is not happy with the way the Russian invasion is underway in Ukraine.

"As you know we are extremely concerned about Europe, very nervous and very unhappy about the events that is basically playing in the neighbourhood," said the German ambassador while speaking exclusively to ANI.

In his first official event in the national capital here on Friday, the German envoy stressed that in the coming future he does not see any solution to the ongoing war between the two countries.

"I would say this is the greatest crisis in Europe right now and I do hope although I am not overconfident that we find a way," the German envoy added.



Further, the German Ambassador to India revealed that his sister is providing shelter to a Ukrainian family in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Around one million Ukrainian refugees are within the borders right now and two of my sisters are hosting Ukrainian families at their homes," the German envoy told ANI.

Dr Philip Ackerman presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu today and participated in his first public event with the inauguration of the Air Filtration Tower at Sundar Nagar park in Delhi.

During the inauguration, the envoy said, "After a few weeks this air purifier is of great help to Delhites from pollution in winter," the German envoy said.

Talking about his experience in India, he said, "I have been serving in India before, on another level, for me, it's my first time as ambassador. I am very happy to be here. I have a great liking for India, my experience is that although the country has changed in 12 years, I feel the same warmth, same hospitality, same friendliness, and politeness of the Indian people and I am very much looking forward to spending the next few years here."

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops.

Western countries have since been supplying arms to Ukraine and have rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI)

