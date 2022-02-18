European Parliament adopts security policies with Taiwan provisions

Brussels [Belgium], February 18 (ANI): The European Parliament has adopted two security policies which include provisions that back Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations.

These policies, which were adopted on Thursday, also call for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The European Parliament approved the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) in a 474-113 vote with 102 abstentions, the Taiwan Focus reported. Meanwhile, the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) was passed 369-197 with 123 abstentions.



According to the CSFP report, the European parliament "strongly advocates for Taiwan's meaningful participation as an observer in meetings, mechanisms and activities of international organizations and for deeper EU-Taiwan cooperation, including a bilateral investment agreement (BIA)."

It also calls on EU leaders to "urgently begin an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a BIA with the Taiwanese authorities in preparation for negotiations to deepen bilateral economic ties."

According to the report, the EU member states will take a proactive role in working with like-minded international partners to pursue peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Furthermore, the CSDP report states that unilateral action that could undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and any change to cross-strait relations, must not be made against the will of Taiwan's citizens.

"The EU should undertake an assessment of the possible consequences of a regional conflict on the EU's security, which should also weigh up how the EU should respond to a deteriorating security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the report said. (ANI)

