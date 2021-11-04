European Parliament delegation's visit to Taiwan irks China

Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): China on Thursday made a submission to the European Union expressing outrage in connection with a visit by the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan.

A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) working on "foreign interference" in the democratic processes of the EU started a three-day visit to Taiwan on Wednesday.

"China expresses indignation and a strong protest against the visit of the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan. We have already made a strict submission to the EU," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday at a press briefing.

The Chinese spokesperson stressed that the "One China" principle is the political basis of bilateral relations between China and the EU, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

"China calls on the European Union to correct its mistakes and not send false signals to the separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence, as well as to avoid damaging relations between China and the EU," he added.



Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament (EP) delegation visiting Taiwan, told President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday that Taipei is not alone and the bloc is standing with them in the defence of freedom and democracy.

The delegation is holding discussions on Taiwanese experiences in fight against disinformation, attempts at interference in Taiwanese democracy, media, culture and education, as well as Taiwan's efforts to reinforce its cyber-resilience.

"We came here with a simple message Ms the President @iingwen: Taiwan is not alone. Europe is standing with you in the defence of freedom, democracy and human dignity," Glucksmann tweeted.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry thanked the EU delegation for "increasingly strong support of Europe for the country." "Thank you @rglucks1 for the touching message of friendship, solidarity & unity. The government and people deeply appreciate the @Europarl_EN #INGE delegation's visit and increasingly strong support of #Europe for the country. It gives us great heart to know #Taiwan is not alone," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan.

The head of the European Parliament group on Wednesday had said the flourishing of Taiwan's democracy was "formidable," and that the delegation wished to learn from Taiwan's experience in dealing with foreign interference.

This meeting comes amid increasing Chinese military activities near the island in recent times. Recently, Taiwan has been witnessing an increase in incursions as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the democratic island.

In October, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had said that Beijing might consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The delegation is scheduled to stay in Taiwan until Friday. (ANI)

