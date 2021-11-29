European Union calls on Taliban to take concrete steps to form inclusive government

Kabul [Afghanistan] November 29 (ANI): European Union delegation met Taliban in Doha and asked the group to take swift, meaningful and concrete steps towards an inclusive government that represents the richness of Afghan society.

In a statement, the EU External Action Service said, the EU delegation underlined the importance of democracy and called for any possible constitutional reform to be implemented through a transparent and participatory process.

"It called on the interim government to take swift, meaningful and concrete steps towards an inclusive government that represents the richness of Afghan society in terms of ethnic, political and religious affiliation and with both women and men in senior positions, and which should pave the way for national reconciliation," read the statement.

This comes after Taliban and European Union delegates held talks in Doha.



According to the statement, both sides expressed grave concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as winter is arriving.

Meanwhile, the EU delegation stated that the EU intends to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan women, men and children in need, according to the humanitarian principles of humanity, independence, impartiality and neutrality to ensure access to those in need, read the statement.

It further reported that both sides expressed their commitment to the territorial integrity of a sovereign Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours, interacting with the international community based on national sovereignty and mutual respect and recognition of all its national and international responsibilities.

"In response to the EU delegation's request for Afghanistan to take determined action to fight all forms of terrorism, the Afghan delegation reaffirmed its commitment not to allow the territory of Afghanistan to serve as a base for hosting and financing of any person or group that threatens the security of others, and to take firm action also against groups inside the country trying to carry out such acts and to hold perpetrators and organisers of such attacks accountable," the statement said.

This dialogue does not imply recognition by the EU of the interim government but is part of EU's operational engagement, in the interest of the EU and the Afghan people, the statement added. (ANI)

