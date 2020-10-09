Every PML-N lawmaker will resign once anti-govt movement intensifies, says Khawaja Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) stalwart and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday announced that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) anti-government protest will reach its peak, every lawmaker of the party will resign from the National Assembly, reported Geo News.

Asif was addressing the PML-N's Convention of Parliamentarians and Ticket-holders where he criticised the government.

"The economy has been destroyed, the peace of the people has been taken away. How much longer will the nation continue to pay such a high price for this?" he was quoted by Geo News.

The former foreign minister said that when the anti-government protest campaign will reach its peak, all PML-N lawmakers will resign from the National Assembly.

"We will see then on which electoral college does the government hold the Senate elections," he said.



The opposition parties of Pakistan have alleged that Imran's government has belittled the expectations of the general people and has left them in tatters amid the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Imran Khan government have launched multiple crackdowns against several opposition leaders, with the latest case under the sedition law filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir "premier" Raja Mohammad Farooq Ahmed Khan on October 1.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident in Shahdra police station against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader on the charges of criminal conspiracy for the "provocative speeches" he made in London to "defame Pakistan's institutions".

Sharif's daughter, Khan and three retired generals among 40 PML(N) leaders have also been named in the FIR.

As many as 11 Pakistani opposition parties, prominent among which are the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), PML-N, Awami National Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), at the conclusion of an All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20 announced the formation of a joint platform, PDM. (ANI)

