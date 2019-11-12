Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia with more strength

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

"Evo Morales is already on the Mexican Government plane sent to ensure his safe transfer to our country," Ebrard wrote on Twitter, as cited by Sputnik.

Morales stepped down as the President on Sunday amid growing opposition after an international audit found that the results of last month's election could not be validated due to "serious irregularities". He was granted asylum on Monday by Mexico as unrest shook the South American country.

Tweeting farewell, Morales said that it hurts to be leaving the country for political reasons, but he will return with more "strength and energy".

"Sisters and brothers, I leave for Mexico," Morales wrote on Twitter at around 9:30 pm (local time). "It hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but ... Soon I will return with more strength and energy."

Morales was one of the longest-serving heads of state in Latin America. He won his first election with a campaign that promised a government focused on the needs of the country's poor but later he was accused of using the system to concentrate power. (ANI)

