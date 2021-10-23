EVP Timmermans meets Jaishankar, discusses Afghanistan, climate action challenges

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met European Commission Executive-Vice President (EVP) for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans here on Friday and exchanged views on Afghanistan and climate action challenges.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM informed, "Pleasure as always to meet EVP @TimmermansEU. A good discussion on the expanding India-EU partnership, including on trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-Pacific. Exchange of views covered climate action challenges and Afghanistan."

Besides, EVP Timmermans also held a meeting with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and discussed the economic recovery post-COVID-19 and ways to ensure successful United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).



Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Frans Timmermans on Thursday to discuss the issues related to COP26, European Union, Indian climate policies and bilateral relations between India and EU, as per the press note released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

EVP Timmermans concluded his three-day visit to India on Friday. The visit focused on preparations for COP26 and on strengthening EU-India cooperation against climate change and biodiversity loss.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in Scotland. (ANI)

