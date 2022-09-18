Ex-Afghan Prez Karzai condemns killings in Panjshir province, says "bloodshed must stop"

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): Amid a continued surge in killings in Panjshir province of Afghanistan, former president Hamid Karzai slammed the Taliban for clashes in the region between the National Resistant Forces (NRF) and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said it is about time that the bloodshed must stop.

Hamid Karzai, the former president published a statement recently and broke his silence about the clashes between the Taliban and National Resistance Forces (NRF), according to Khaama Press.

"The bitter past experience has clearly indicated that bloodshed and war is never the solution, but it brings further ruin and destruction", former President Hamid Karzai has said on his Facebook page.

Karzai's statement comes as a 3-day discussion kicked off amongst politicians from Afghanistan in Vienna on September 15.

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front said that Afghanistan issues could only be solved through political decision makings, Khamma Press reported.



The Participating members of the Vienna meeting are the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) Ahmad Massoud, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Rangin Dadfar Spanta, women's rights activist and former member of Afghan Delegation for Peace Negotiation, Fawzia Kofi, and former Afghan Ambassador to Norway, Shukria Barekzai, amongst many.

As per Khaama Press, the plight of Afghans, the economic system's breakdown, the deprivation of education for girls, restrictions on the media's activities, and the escalation of terrorist groups' activities under Taliban rule were key points of discussion at the UN office.

According to international assessments, Afghanistan now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

More than 24.4 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan--an increase from 18.4 million in 2021, according to a report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The report states that the Taliban takeover of the country and the resulting cut in international assistance has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis and approximately 70 per cent of the Afghans are unable to provide for their basic needs on a daily basis. (ANI)

