Ex-British soldier arrested by Taliban rescued from Afghanistan: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 6 (ANI): A former British soldier arrested by the Taliban has been flown out of Afghanistan by a visiting delegation from the United Kingdom, Sputnik reported citing an international broadcaster.

Ben Slater was detained by the militants in September while trying to assist hundreds of Afghans in fleeing the country, the Russian News Agency said quoting other media outlet.

The former soldier was allowed to depart from Afghanistan on a special flight organised by the Qatari government for the UK Prime Minister's high representative for Afghan transition, Sir Simon Gass, and the charge d'affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan, Martin Longden, who met with the Taliban earlier in the day, as per Sputnik.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the UK senior officials held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent the country from becoming "an incubator for terrorism".



"The Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition, Simon Gass, and Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Martin Longden have travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban," UK Foreign office informed in a statement.

"They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the statement said.

Simon and Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country.

The UK government continues to do all it can to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan," the statement from the ministry informed.

The US troops left Afghanistan on August 31 under the previously agreed Doha deal with the Taliban last year. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August and announced its interim government earlier in September. (ANI)

