Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker urges UK authorities to order probe into attack on protesters

London [US], November 30 (ANI): A former Hong Kong lawmaker has urged the concerned authorities to undertake measures to counter 'foreign infiltration', after a group of miscreants attacked Hong Kong protesters in UK's Chinatown.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, the lawmaker said that these attackers have ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and called them "pro-Beijing thugs" and said that they attacked Hongkongers who countered China's propaganda campaign during the protest in London.

"Yesterday, there was a crowd of pro-Beijing thugs who ferociously attacked Hongkongers who countered their propaganda campaign in Chinatown," former pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law said in a tweet, accusing the CCP of "trying to erode our democratic tradition to silence dissent."



The lawmaker called on the UK authorities to punish those who attacked the Hong Kong protesters.

Law's remarks came after more than a dozen people suddenly attacked the Hong Kong protesters at the scene, Radio Free Asia reported citing a witness to the clashes.

Following the clashes, several Hong Kong protesters were sent to the hospital for treatment.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs. (ANI)

