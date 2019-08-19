Ex-Pak Foreign Secy Janjua meets Qureshi, discusses Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach, on Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the Kashmir issue.

On his part, Qureshi said that Pakistan is facing a "number of challenges at the diplomatic front", ARY News reported.

Janjua said that she is committed to working "in the larger national interest" of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In April, Janjua had retired as the Foreign Secretary.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 that granted special status in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Ever since India announced its decision to do away with Article 370, a rattled Islamabad has escalated its virulent rhetorics against New Delhi by terming the move as "illegal aggression" and tried to involve the international community into the matter.

However, reiterating its stand over the Kashmir issue, India has consistently refuted any third party interference calling it to be its "internal matter". (ANI)

