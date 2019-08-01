Ex-VP of Maldives detained in TN, MEA verifying reports

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, who had rebelled against the then president of the island nation in 2015 and was sacked, has been detained here.

Tuticorin Port Authority on Thursday said he has been detained but fficials are yet to confirm whether Adeeb was trying to seek asylum in India.

Adeeb was detained after he reached the Indian shores illegally, officials said. He reached Thoothukudi on a barge named ‘Virgo 9’.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the veracity of reports of Adeeb's detention is being ascertained.

"We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports (of Adeeb's detention). We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true," he told media in New Delhi.

Adeeb, 37, was Vice President of Maldives in 2015. He had rebelled against erstwhile president Abdulla Yameen and was removed from the post.

According to Maldivian news portal, Maldives Independent, Adeeb was freed from house arrest two weeks ago after he had served a 15-day contempt of court sentence. The sentence was completed after he returned to the Maldives from medical leave in India in early July.

Earlier he had served a three years prison term on terrorism and corruption charges. The appeal courts later wiped out Adeeb's 33-year jail sentence on terrorism and corruption charges, citing political influence over his trials, Maldives Independent stated.

But the Supreme Court imposed a travel ban on Adeeb in late June. His passport was also withheld. (ANI)