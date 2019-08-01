Ahmed Adeeb, former VP of Maldives
Ahmed Adeeb, former VP of Maldives

Ex-VP of Maldives detained in TN, MEA verifying reports

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:59 IST

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, who had rebelled against the then president of the island nation in 2015 and was sacked, has been detained here.

Tuticorin Port Authority on Thursday said he has been detained but fficials are yet to confirm whether Adeeb was trying to seek asylum in India.

Adeeb was detained after he reached the Indian shores illegally, officials said.  He reached Thoothukudi on a barge named ‘Virgo 9’.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the veracity of reports of Adeeb's detention is being ascertained.

"We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports (of Adeeb's detention). We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true," he told media in New Delhi.

Adeeb, 37, was Vice President of Maldives in 2015.  He had rebelled against erstwhile president Abdulla Yameen and was removed from the post. 

According to Maldivian news portal, Maldives Independent, Adeeb was freed from house arrest two weeks ago after he had served a 15-day contempt of court sentence. The sentence was completed after he returned to the Maldives from medical leave in India in early July.

Earlier he had served a three years prison term on terrorism and corruption charges. The appeal courts later wiped out Adeeb's 33-year jail sentence on terrorism and corruption charges, citing political influence over his trials, Maldives Independent stated. 

But the Supreme Court imposed a travel ban on Adeeb in late June. His passport was also withheld. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:41 IST

Jaishankar meets British, Indonesian counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his British and Indonesian counterparts at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:09 IST

Pakistan has been changing demography of PoK, Gilgit Baltistan,...

Washington D.C. [USA]/Brussels [Belgium], Aug 1 (ANI): Political activists have accused Pakistan of changing the demography of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in disregard to its own commitments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:13 IST

Yemen: 40 killed, dozens injured in twin attacks

Aden [Yemen], Aug 1 (ANI): As many as 40 people were killed and dozens were injured in two attacks in Aden on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:11 IST

Bangkok: Jaishankar hold meetings with Japanese counterpart, EU diplomat

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in separate meetings here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:59 IST

RSF slams Imran Khan over press freedom

Paris [France], August 1 (ANI): The Reporters Without Borders (RSF or Reporters Sans Frontieres) has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his comment on press freedom in the country, terming it as a "joke" which tantamounted to "obscenity".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:19 IST

Om Birla to lead delegation in 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Maldives to participate in the 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit scheduled to be held on September 1 and 2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:52 IST

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Pakistan government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5.15 per litre and Rs 5.65 per litre respectively, even as the country is facing a severe financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:06 IST

Obama built 'cages for kids': Trump fires back at Democrats

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:33 IST

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's...

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India sees ASEAN as a region of great importance and that engagement with these countries will continue to remain a critical element in New Delhi's Act East Policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is dead: US official

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been killed, a US official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with Thai, New Zealand counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Thailand and New Zealand respectively at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:03 IST

US to extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programmes: Bolton

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States would renew its key sanction waivers for five Iranian nuclear programmes for a total of 90 days, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl