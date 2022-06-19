Ex-Yameen govt involved in influencing trials of his political opponents: Report

Male [Maldives], June 19 (ANI): Ex-President of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen was involved in influencing the trials of his political opponents by bribing judges.

Maldives Voice reported that there is a dossier of evidence available on the internet that would date us back to events where he is found guilty of influencing trials of his political opponents, changing new amendments in the existing laws to fit his liking, which allows the president to declare groups as terrorist organizations.

The ability of the press in image-making is so powerful that it can make the criminal look like he's a victim and the victim look like he's a criminal.

The publicity stunt being pulled off by ex-President Abdulla Yameen can fit into the context, seeing how he is doing numerous interviews and talk shows lately.

In one of his recent interviews, former President Yameen claimed that when he was head of the state he did not centralized and did not interfere with or influence any state institutions. He claimed that the bodies were regulated independently.

"No judges can claim that Pres Yameen ordered to do something in a specific way," he said.

The people of Maldives would agree that the statements he made are quite inaccurate, reported Maldives Voice.



The curious case of Criminal Court Judge Abdul Bari Yoosuf amply negates the claims made by Yameen. He was the proceeding judge in all the key political opponents jailed by Yameen.

Also, the judge who stood witness for Chief Justice Abdulla Mohamed was ordered to arrest by then-President and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Nasheed, reported Maldives Voice.

The government failed to explain how the arrest of Judge Abdulla Mohamed, carried out by the Maldivian National Defence Forces under an order by a third party, could constitute terrorism.

The judicial proceedings in which Nasheed was convicted were based on vague legislation, contained serious flaws and violated his right to a fair trial under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Judge Bari also barred journalists from attending hearings in March, during former President Mohamed Nasheed's terrorism trial.

Under Yameen's government, Judge Bari was awarded a luxury flat at a discounted price. The housing ministry offered him the semi-finished apartments for MVR 1.6 million (USD 103,761), much lower than the market price.

According to the local media, the flats were awarded to Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed, Supreme Court judges Ahmed Abdulla Didi, Adam Mohamed Abdulla, Abdulla Areef and Ali Hameed, Criminal Court Judge Abdul Bari Yoosuf and Prosecutor General Muhthaz Muhsin.

Can this be a coincidence that the Judge who gets favoured by the then Government who is headed by Yameen, is the same judge who is benched in almost all the high-profile cases in the Maldives?, questioned Maldives Voice. (ANI)

