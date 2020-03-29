Except for Wuhan, Hubei reopens domestic flights

Wuhan [China], Mar 29 (ANI): China's Hubei province has reopened domestic flights except for Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus after a suspension to control the spread of the virus in January.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), except for the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, all passenger and cargo flights on domestic air routes via airports in Hubei were resumed from Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Hubei, hit hard by the virus, lifted outbound travel restrictions on highway traffic in all areas except Wuhan on March 25, with all checkpoints at expressway exits, national and provincial-level highways reopened within two days, as the virus outbreak continues to subdue.

The airports in the province have installed thermal imaging equipment for mass body temperature checks on the people in the departure and the arrival halls. Isolation areas have also been prepared to quarantine the people tested with fever.

The CAAC's central and southern regional subsidiary said that on Sunday, airports in Hubei will have a total of 98 departing flights.

Hubei is a central China air traffic hub. All air traffic control units in the central and southern regions have cooperated to fully ensure the safe and orderly resumption of Hubei civil aviation, the CAAC said. (ANI)

