Excited about India's G20 presidency, keen to see Global South collaboration: ACT-accelerator WHO

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): Dr Ayoade Morenike Alakija, the ACT-accelerator WHO and the Co-chairperson of the African Union's Vaccine Delivery Alliance said that she is very excited about India's G20 presidency and is keen to see the Global South collaboration.

"I am very very excited about the Indian G20 presidency. I am keen to see the Global South collaboration that we can put together in this new world order," Alakija said at the G20 Health Working Group meeting taking place from January 18-20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Alakija siad that India's G20 presidency is an exciting moment in history. "India is going to define the Global Health architecture in the next however many decades to come," she said.

"It is time for decisions of the global south to be made in the global south, the beaches of Goa or Pune, in Delhi, and not in the snowy slopes of Davos. We need to push for that," Alakija said.

She said that she feels the world is coming to India not just to have a discussion but to learn about health, infrastructure, and the digital transformation that has taken place.



"It has been incredible to be in God's own country, Kerala and to see the amazing culture, the wonderful warm welcome that we have had. Those of us from the global south, Africa, India, we can learn from each other, our experiences," she added.

Stephanie Seydoux, WHO Envoy for Multilateral Affairs said that the WHO is a very strong supporter of the Global Health Agenda which is set by India's Presidency.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, while highlighting the philosophy of 'Aarogyam Param Bhagyam, Swasthyam Sarwaarth Sadhanam' which translates as 'Good Health is the Greatest Fortune' and 'Health is the only way to Happiness in the World', said, "under G20 India Presidency, we plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all and to help create a framework which can reduce disparities in healthcare availability across the world."

Pawar was inaugurating the session on Medical Value Travel on the sidelines of the 1st Health Working Group meeting under the G20 IndiaPresidency.

Underscoring the significance of Medical Value Travel, Pawar said that "for centuries, traditional medicine has played a vital role in promoting health in communities worldwide, and it continues to be a first port of call and a crucial resource for individuals."

"India has been able to combine the best of modern and traditional medicine coupled with wellness treatments. Also, our health system offers quality treatment, has widespread availability and is one of the most affordable in the world," she said. (ANI)

