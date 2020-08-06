Expect China to work sincerely for complete disengagement, de-escalation: India

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India on Thursday said it expects that China will sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a press briefing that Special Representatives of India and China had a telephone conversation on July 5, 2020 where they discussed the situation in the India China border areas.

"The two Special Representatives had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India remains committed to this objective," he said.

"We also expect that the Chinese side will work with us sincerely for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he added.

India and China have, so far, held five rounds of corps commander level talks but disengagement has not been done completely in Eastern Ladakh. China has stated that it will create an observation post at Finger 5.

The Chinese have brought in almost 45,000 troops from various locations and deployed them on the LAC. Heavy tank and artillery deployment has also been done in front and depth areas by them. (ANI)

