Expect further talks with China to help ensure complete disengagement along LAC: India

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): India on Thursday said that it is expecting that further discussions with China will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible.



"The two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. These discussions have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other's positions," said Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Anurag Srivastava when asked about next Working Mechanism for Coordination and Consultation (WMCC) meeting between India and China.

"It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible," he added.

India has been engaged in a military standoff with China in the Eastern Ladakh sector where the Chinese side has transgressed at multiple locations and attempted to change the status quo on the LAC. (ANI)

