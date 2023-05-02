Expected to reach an agreement to solve ethnic conflict by year-end: Sri Lanka President

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe expected to reach an agreement by the end of the year on solving the ethnic issue, according to the statement released by Sri Lanka's President's Office.

Addressing the United National Party May Day celebrations on Monday, Wickremesinghe said that he expected to reach an agreement by the end of the year to solve the ethnic problem that has been a long-standing issue in the country.

"My intention is to address the ethnic problem in the country while implementing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund. We are currently in discussions and I hope to reach a mutually agreeable solution by the end of this year. It is important for us to move forward while respecting and protecting the rights of all communities including the majority Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, and Burgher minorities without marginalizing anyone. We are all committed to achieving this goal," President said.

With the UNP's commitment to policies that benefit all communities in Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe expressed his optimism about achieving a resolution that is beneficial for everyone.

He emphasized the need for all parties to come together and work towards a resolution that benefits all communities in Sri Lanka.

In his address, President Wickremesinghe said, "After assuming the presidency, I have had the opportunity to address the United National Party and all of you who support the party."

"When I took office as president, the country was experiencing its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The economy had completely collapsed, and people were suffering from shortages of food and fuel, leading to protests on the streets. Additionally, some individuals attempted to exploit this crisis to undermine the democratic system and the parliament," he added.

Sri Lanka's President said that the country's economy can achieve stability, with no shortage of food, and a functional democratic system where the parliament operates without any threats. He further added that everyone has the opportunity to carry out their work without hindrance, according to the statement.

"Prior to assuming the presidency, I reflected on one thing: the United National Party prioritizes the welfare of the country. The United National Party is a political party that is close to my heart. In fact, in the United National Party's 2020 election manifesto, we explicitly stated our intention to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, with a goal of securing USD 7 billion," the island nation President said.

"As a party, we were the only ones who mentioned these critical points. On the other hand, other parties made empty promises they could not fulfil despite knowing the existence of the country's economic problem," he added.

The President urged all members of the United National Party to embark on this new path. During the last election, some MPs from the SJB chose to abstain from voting. All the members of UNP share the same goal of building an open economy and it is therefore to unite and work together by forming a parliament and a government, the statement read. (ANI)