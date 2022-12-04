Expects new military chief to have 'dissociated from past policies': Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan hoped that the newly appointed army chief would have "immediately disassociated" itself from the eight months of the previous army chief's fascist actions against the party as he criticised the arrest of Azam Swati.

PTI Senator Azam Swati was arrested on November 27 for sharing controversial tweets, as per the Dawn report.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty Senator Azam Swati is being subjected to & for what crime? For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy? Internationally Pak and especially our mly is being perceived increasingly negatively."

"Because the present Imported government is seen as a mere puppet government. One had hoped the new mly leadership would have immediately disassociated from the 8 months of Bajwa's fascist actions against PTI, the media & critical journalists. The 74 yr old heart patient Senator Swati must be released immediately," he added.

In the series of tweets, PTI Chief further said that Swati had committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture.



Azam Swati also faces cases registered at Bela, Hub, Khuzdar, Pasni and Zhob police stations. He was given to Balochistan police on transit demand and asked to appear before the court on December 4, Dawn reported.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti announced that the senator will be sent for a 14-day judicial remand at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as per the news report. FIA's cybercrime wing arrested him and filed an FIR after he made a "fiery" speech at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Rawalpindi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan raised concern over the treatment being given to his party senator and called the behaviour "shocking and condemnable." The cricketer-turned-politician has called for the release of Azam Swati.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition filed against shifting of Senator Swati to other provinces, as per the Dawn report. The petition has requested the court to give details regarding the cases registered against Swati.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal said that police had become a subject of provincial governments. Duggal stressed the federal government cannot give any direction to police chiefs of the provinces. The IHC Chief Justice Farooq inquired whether the centre had any administrative control over the provincial police, as per the Dawn report. (ANI)

