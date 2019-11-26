Experts show concern over regrouping of terrorists in Pakistan

London [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Academicians and South Asia experts have raised concerns over the growth of terror groups and jihadi outfits in Pakistan.

While speaking at a recently held event 'Reimagining Pakistan - a global perspective', the experts demanded that the United States should cut off all the aid it is providing to Pakistan.

Dr Christine Fair, a Georgetown University professor of security studies with a focus on South Asia, said, "The longer it (Pakistan) stays on the grey list, the longer it gets to bargain with the international community using the threat of terrorism."

Fair also laid emphasis on the fact that a significant change in the situation of Pakistan cannot be brought about by the west or the diaspora. She said that change has to come from Pakistan only.

"The Pakistani High Commission tried to put pressure on this venue to shut down this event; this is the kind of state we are dealing with," she said while explaining the gravity of the situation.

The seminar was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre, UK and the Indian National Students Association of England. The topics discussed at the event included 'Saga of rich military & poor economy', 'What holds in the future decade for Pakistan' and 'Geo-political and internal challenges including Kashmir, Balochistan and PTM movement'.

Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui, who is now living in exile, highlighted the pressures on and surveillance of media in Pakistan.

Siddiqui said in his speech, "We might see after the FATF, the dormant Kashmiri militants coming back, and the afghan militancy continues and we don't see an end to it".

He further mentioned that Imran Khan is a project of the military in many ways. He was brought to power because the other two parties had issues with the military and so a third force had to be created.

David Vance, a Journalist from Altnewsmedia said that Pakistan is a failed state, and it is a promoter of global jihad. (ANI)

