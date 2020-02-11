Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb 11 (ANI): An explosion took place in the Police District 5 of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, Tolo News reported on Tuesday (local time).
There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the explosion.
The nature of the explosion is not yet known.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Explosion hits Kabul; no casualties: Report
ANI | Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:03 IST
