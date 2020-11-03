Explosion hits military camp in N. Afghanistan, militants storm facility

Kunduz [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Casualties were feared after a car bomb explosion and ensuing gunfire occurred at an Afghan Border Forces' military camp in the country's northern Kunduz province on Tuesday, a local source confirmed.

"The explosion occurred after a vehicle packed with an explosion was detonated in front of the gate of the facility roughly at 7:00 a.m. local time. Shortly after the blast, a group of militants exchanged fire with security forces manning the camp," the source told Xinhua anonymously.

"So far, we have no more details, but we will try to get more information," he said.



Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

The blast was the latest in a string of bombings that have targeted dozens of military and security compounds across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

