Explosion in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 19:46 IST


Kabul [Afghanistan], January 27 (ANI): An explosion took place in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported.
"An explosion occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city this afternoon, eyewitnesses said. No reports on casualties yet," TOLO News said in a tweet.

Kabul police also said that no casualties were reported in the incident and one person has been arrested.
"One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing," TOLO News cited police as saying.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

